Tagovailoa Reports To Dolphins

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) looks to pass, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Dolphins say rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO'-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH'-ah) passed his physical when he reported to training camp and will practice without restrictions as he begins his bid to overtake veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job. The all-clear will allow Tagovailoa to practice for the first time since a career-threatening hip injury ended his Alabama career in mid-November. Dolphins practices begin in mid-August, after a couple of weeks of strength and conditioning workouts and walk-throughs.

Two weeks from today Michigan high school football practice is due to begin. I agree with veteran East Lansing coach Bill Feraco—whether football is played or not, criticism will be abundant. Some will say they should not play it’s not safe and risky for the young people especially if not in the class room. Others will say another high school class is being robbed of its sports activities. The division in the ranks is inevitable in my view, there will be no unification on a final decision to play or not play.