Tagovailoa Reports To Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Dolphins say rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO'-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH'-ah) passed his physical when he reported to training camp and will practice without restrictions as he begins his bid to overtake veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job. The all-clear will allow Tagovailoa to practice for the first time since a career-threatening hip injury ended his Alabama career in mid-November. Dolphins practices begin in mid-August, after a couple of weeks of strength and conditioning workouts and walk-throughs.