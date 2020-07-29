Advertisement

Sugar substitute consumption on the rise

Americans are consuming less sugar, but more artificial sweeteners.
White Americans, and households with children, were the most likely to purchase foods and drinks with sugar substitutes.
White Americans, and households with children, were the most likely to purchase foods and drinks with sugar substitutes.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX/NBC) - Americans are consuming less sugar, but more artificial sweeteners.

That’s according to new research from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The study found that between 2002 and 2018 the number of products containing sucralose and reb-a skyrocketed.

The majority of these products were beverages. White Americans, and households with children, were the most likely to purchase foods and drinks with sugar substitutes.

