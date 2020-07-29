UPDATE: Shots fired near apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police responded to multiple shots being fired at an apartment complex at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday.

The shots were fired at or near Briarcliffe Apartments, 2305 E. Jolly Road. There were no injuries.

Several bullet casings were on the ground there. Police said they don’t believe the shootings were random and that there isn’t a current threat.

The case is still under investigation.

