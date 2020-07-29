Advertisement

UPDATE: Shots fired near apartments

Lansing police were on the scene of multiple shots being fired July 29, 2020.
Lansing police were on the scene of multiple shots being fired July 29, 2020.(Patrick Rivet | WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police responded to multiple shots being fired at an apartment complex at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday.

The shots were fired at or near Briarcliffe Apartments, 2305 E. Jolly Road. There were no injuries.

Several bullet casings were on the ground there. Police said they don’t believe the shootings were random and that there isn’t a current threat.

The case is still under investigation.

WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

