Secretary of State says voting is safe, secure

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a Wednesday press conference, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the state’s election processes are safe and secure, including from concerns over COVID-19.

“For the past 19 months my administration has worked in partnership with local clerks and national experts to strengthen and modernize our elections system to meet the mandate of the voters,” Benson said. “That work has continued even in the midst of a pandemic, and our collective efforts have made it easier to vote and harder to cheat in Michigan.”

Benson pointed to efforts such as automatic voter registration, expanding options for voters with disabilities and hiring Michigan’s first election security expert.

She also said all election jurisdictions were provided with cleaning supplies, requirements for social distancing and personal protective equipment.

Michigan’s primary elections happen Tuesday.

