Phillies Relieved Test Results Encouraging

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius celebrates without touching, while wearing a mask, his three-run homer with Rhys Hoskins during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia Phillies general manager Matt Klentak says one team employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus. But he says all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for a second straight day. The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played in Philadelphia last weekend. The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was supposed to be on the road but switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a doubleheader on Saturday.

Two weeks from today Michigan high school football practice is due to begin. I agree with veteran East Lansing coach Bill Feraco—whether football is played or not, criticism will be abundant. Some will say they should not play it’s not safe and risky for the young people especially if not in the class room. Others will say another high school class is being robbed of its sports activities. The division in the ranks is inevitable in my view, there will be no unification on a final decision to play or not play.