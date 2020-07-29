One Holt food pantry is on a mission to help families

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - One Mid-Michigan community is on a mission to help families who are experiencing food insecurity amid the pandemic.

The efforts are driven by an organization called Little Free Food Pantries. The name of the organization is based on a twist on the notable Little Free Library movement.

Holt community leaders are placing a new pantry at the corner of Holt and Aurelius in front of the Holt United Methodist Church, making this pantry the sixth one.

It’s a labor of love for Holt brothers Isaac and Simon Menold.

“It feels good,” Simon said. “It makes me know that I’m actually helping the community with something.”

There are six little free food pantries scattered around Holt. Each of them are restocked twice a day.

