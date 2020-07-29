Advertisement

Okemos area 911 experiencing problems

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the Okemos area might experience difficulty trying to reach 911 in an emergency.

According to a release from Capital Area Ingham County Alerts Wednesday, users with AT&T phones might not be able to call 911 due to “phone line issues.”

There is no estimated repair time, the release said.

If there’s an emergency and 911 is unavailable, call 517-272-6002.

