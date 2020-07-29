No Fans At U. S. Open Golf

-UNDATED (AP) - Add another layer to what already is a different U.S. Open. The USGA says no fans will be allowed at Winged Foot in New York Sept. 17-20 because of health and safety concerns about COVID-19. The U.S. Open already has been moved from its traditional Father’s Day finish, and because of the pandemic, more than 100 qualifiers had to be scrapped for an all-exempt field. Now it comes down to the Masters in November to see if any of golf’s majors will have fans. The PGA Championship next week will be spectator-free.