No Fans At U. S. Open Golf

In this June 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Woodland celebrates in front of fans after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif. The USGA announced Wednesday, July 29, 2020, that no fans will be allowed at Winged Foot in New York on Sept. 17-20 for the U.S Open, noting that the decision was based on health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Add another layer to what already is a different U.S. Open. The USGA says no fans will be allowed at Winged Foot in New York Sept. 17-20 because of health and safety concerns about COVID-19. The U.S. Open already has been moved from its traditional Father’s Day finish, and because of the pandemic, more than 100 qualifiers had to be scrapped for an all-exempt field. Now it comes down to the Masters in November to see if any of golf’s majors will have fans. The PGA Championship next week will be spectator-free.

Two weeks from today Michigan high school football practice is due to begin. I agree with veteran East Lansing coach Bill Feraco—whether football is played or not, criticism will be abundant. Some will say they should not play it’s not safe and risky for the young people especially if not in the class room. Others will say another high school class is being robbed of its sports activities. The division in the ranks is inevitable in my view, there will be no unification on a final decision to play or not play.