Mother seeks justice, teenage son involved in hit and run

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mother is seeking justice for her teenage son who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident.

”I can’t believe somebody would just leave somebody on the side of the road after they hit them,”said mother Tammy Higgins.

As a result of the accident, 17-year old Lewis Higgins has a long recovery to health ahead of him.

His mother says he has “ multiple fractures in his pelvis.. his hip socket is fractured and he has two bones broken in his ankle.”

On Bull Run Road near Munsell Road in Iosco Township, Lewis Higgins was knocked off his bike by a white truck. The person in the truck did not stop to assess Lewis’ condition. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area.

“I went up there with my husband. We got in the car and drove really quickly up there and saw my son on the side of the road and EMS and ambulances and it was very very very upsetting,” said Tammy Higgins.

Tammy Higgins said she rode in the EMS with Lewis to Children’s Mott Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Higgins says her son is in a lot of pain right now, but he is alive and in stable condition getting ready for surgery.

Now, Higgins is looking for the person responsible.

“A young boy with so much promise and you just drive off you know things and accidents happen. You stop, you help,”said Tammy Higgins. ”It’s about holding people accountable and being responsible for your actions and doing the right thing.”

Higgins says Lewis is a recent grad from Fowlerville High School and had plans to go to Eastern Michigan University in the fall after receiving a scholarship.

“Hopefully, they will still honor the scholarship and he can start maybe in the winter semester,” said Tammy Higgins. “I don’t see he’s going to be in any condition to be starting his studies.”

If you or anyone you know has information on this investigation, contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

