Michigan confirms 669 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths

(MGN photo)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of COVID-19 cases increased in Michigan as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services tracks the spread of the virus.

Michigan has a total of 79,176 cases and 6,170 deaths as of Wednesday. Michigan had a total of 78,507 cases and 6,154 deaths on Tuesday.

This has caused concern among government officials. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pushed for the usage of citizens wearing masks to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

The totals of cases in area counties are:

  • Ingham County reports 1,379 cases and 30 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 631 cases and 32 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 351 cases and seven deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 323 cases and 12 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 281 cases and 27 deaths.

This statistic will be updated weekly. The MDHSS updates can be found here.

