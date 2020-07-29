Meridian Twp. taking action to clean up old golf course

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township is going after the owners of a blighted golf course.

People living along the former Walnut Hills course at 2874 E. Lake Lansing Road are sick and tired of nothing happening on the property.

“It was good for probably close to two years,” Mike Jenkins said. “It’s not in good shape. There are tree limbs that have fallen, there are grass that’s grown high. And it looks like we are just up against a vacant lot.”

Jenkins bought his home on Skyline Drive 10 years ago because Walnut Hills was in his back yard.

“I looked straight out and I saw the 11th green,” Jenkins said, “and I thought, ‘Wow. This is it. This is a good place. I like this.”

Jenkins watched the property deteriorate since the course closed in 2018.

"The only plus to this whole thing is it is a nature area now," he said.

Several buildings on the property are in bad shape and are targets for vandals. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said some buildings are too dangerous and need to come down.

“You’ve got to remember these residents don’t deserve what they are getting,” Walsh said. “These residents used to live next to a plush golf course.”

News 10 spoke with one of the owners Wednesday, but he declined to comment, directing all questions to Meridian Township.

“Everything the building board of appeals said needs to happen has not occurred,” Walsh said. “The developer is not listening. We will get his attention.”

Jenkins said at this point, he doesn’t care what is done to the property; he just wants it maintained for the sake of other neighbors.

"Just because they own it doesn't mean they can't do nothing," he said.

Walsh said if nothing is done, the township could tear down the buildings and bill the owners.

There will be a dangerous building hearing online at 6 p.m. Aug. 6.

To view or participate in the virtual meeting directly through Zoom, visit zoom.us/join. The meeting ID is 318 192 631. The password is 1842.

