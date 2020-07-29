Man accused of impersonating police identified

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of impersonating a police officer was identified by police Wednesday.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Allen was spotted Monday by police near Horrocks Farm Market, 7420 W. Saginaw Highway, and he ran off. However, the deputy quickly caught up to Allen and took him into custody.

Allen was charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and impersonating a public officer. His bond was set at $10,000.

Police said they received numerous reports of a man going into businesses near Saginaw Highway and Canal Road, making odd statements Monday. On a couple occasions the man referred to himself as a police officer even showed a fake badge.

Police believe Allen was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. At the hospital during treatment, he again attempted to escape but did not get far before deputies apprehended him.

