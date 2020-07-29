Jackson Public Schools to teach using hybrid learning model

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools are gearing up to teach via a hybrid model.

Students will attend school on different days to avoid exposure to each other, according to JPS Director of Communications Kriss Giannetti. Half of the students will have face-to-face classes Mondays and Tuesdays. The other group will be in classes Thursdays and Fridays.

This will give students an opportunity to meet with teachers in person to ensure they fully understand each subject. Zoom calls will be an important part of the learning process.

This learning model is established under the district’s Return to Learn plan.

The Jackson Public Schools Board of Education is investing funds into technology equipment to help students virtually learn.

Wednesdays will be set aside to sanitize the district’s buildings.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.