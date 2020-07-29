Advertisement

Jackson officials declare racism a public health crisis

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson officials will introduce ordinances designed to address the city’s racial equity, according to a Wednesday news release.

The ordinances will be introduced by Mayor Derek Dobies and City Councilman Freddie Dancy at the Aug. 11 Jackson City Council meeting.

The plans will create a Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. They’ll also codify the Chief Equity Officer job and create a Racial Equity Commission.

“Racism is alive and well,” Dancy said in the release. “People like me see it every day. Populations in Jackson have dealt with the discrimination and inequity that systemic racism spreads for generations. Racism is a public health crisis that we are setting out to cure.”

Dobies said he consulted with Jackson civil rights activist and Jackson Public Schools School Board candidate Kesha Hamilton. He said he also spoke with people involved in the George Floyd protests and Jackson’s Black Lives Matter mural paintings.

The ordinances can be viewed by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Opioid overdoses on the rise in Michigan

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
EMS saw their responses to opioid overdoses go up between April and May.

News

Okemos area 911 experiencing problems

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Call 517-272-6002 if 911 is unavailable.

News

LIVE: Small business owners testify

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
How will businesses safely reopen during the pandemic?

Latest News

News

East Lansing City Council to select two new candidates

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday, the first of four special meetings to fill two vacant seats on the East Lansing City Council.

News

Mother seeks justice, teenage son involved in hit and run

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A Mid-Michigan mother is seeking justice for her teenage son who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident.

News

Michigan legislature introduces anti-hair discrimination bill

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Crown Act is a law specifically created to prohibit discrimination against hair texture and hairstyle choices. Michigan has filed, but the law has not been enacted yet.

News

CATA to provide free rides to voters for Aug. 4 for primary election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A valid voter registration card will be required upon boarding.

News

Goodrich Quality Theatres announce new safety plan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Goodrich Quality Theatres has released a new safety plan after weeks of considering best health practices and National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) recommendations.

News

Kalamazoo Street to close for emergency water main construction

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the Lansing Board of Water and Light will close West Kalamazoo Street for emergency water main construction.