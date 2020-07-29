Jackson officials declare racism a public health crisis

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson officials will introduce ordinances designed to address the city’s racial equity, according to a Wednesday news release.

The ordinances will be introduced by Mayor Derek Dobies and City Councilman Freddie Dancy at the Aug. 11 Jackson City Council meeting.

The plans will create a Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. They’ll also codify the Chief Equity Officer job and create a Racial Equity Commission.

“Racism is alive and well,” Dancy said in the release. “People like me see it every day. Populations in Jackson have dealt with the discrimination and inequity that systemic racism spreads for generations. Racism is a public health crisis that we are setting out to cure.”

Dobies said he consulted with Jackson civil rights activist and Jackson Public Schools School Board candidate Kesha Hamilton. He said he also spoke with people involved in the George Floyd protests and Jackson’s Black Lives Matter mural paintings.

The ordinances can be viewed by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.