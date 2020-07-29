In My View 7/29/2020: College football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big 12 conference intends to play football on schedule this fall, at least at this point. And the Big 12 commissioner says his league plans to play even if others do not. Whether it happens remains to be seen. No contact practices in football at any level have occurred yet. The virus has hit the baseball world with little contact—whether the Big 12 or the NFL camps can avoid the big numbers remains to be seen which will determine how seasons might unfold this fall if they do at all.

