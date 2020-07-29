Advertisement

Guatemala burying dozens of unidentified COVID-19 dead

(Image Source: MGN) -- At one of the country’s largest public hospitals, health workers have started photographing patients who arrive alone and unable to share their personal details.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) - Dozens of COVID-19 victims are being buried anonymously in Guatemala. Authorities are creating an archive with the hope that once the pandemic passes, their relatives will come looking for them. At one of the country’s largest public hospitals, health workers have started photographing patients who arrive alone and unable to share their personal details and placing the unidentified dead in body bags with transparent windows over the faces in case relatives arrive at the last minute.

