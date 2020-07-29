Federal agent surge looms over Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - In Detroit, city leaders are trying to calm the nerves of citizens and local law enforcement as a surge of federal agent looms.

The Justice Department plans on sending nearly 100 agents to cities across the country including Detroit. They are meant to assist local and state officers in controlling spiking violence and crime.

Although many see this as an overstep by the Trump Administration, officials in the city of Detroit say a federal presence has been in place there for years.

“Ther are people in the community who are saying ‘We don’t want federal agents in Detroit.’ Federal agents have been in Detroit for decades. Some of what we are doing is no different than what I did as an Assistant United States Attorney years ago when my bosses were Eric Holder and President Barak Obama,” said Matthew Schneider.

U.S. Attorney Schneider says federal agents will work as a supplement to local and state law enforcement. He said the presence of federal agents has increased the amount of solved cases in the past and expects that trend to continue.

