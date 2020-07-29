Fall sports scrimmages canceled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s fall school sports scrimmages have been canceled.

The Michigan High School Athletics Association Representative Council announced the decision Wednesday.

“The Council believed eliminating scrimmages emphasized the importance of keeping teams from mixing before the first date of competition, and the regular-season limitations may lessen opportunities for viral spread while still allowing meets to be conducted,” the release said.

Football, girls volleyball and boys soccer teams may practice, but not compete in scrimmages.

The MHSAA said the situation is fluid and will release updated timelines for the three sports by Aug. 20.

To read the entire statement, including on how other sports are affected, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.