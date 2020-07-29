Advertisement

Drake bests Madonna for most Top 10 hits

The latest songs are ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’ with DJ Khaled
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.(Source: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drake breaks the record for the most Top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer did it with some help from DJ Khaled.

Two new collaborations from the pair entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.

The singles "Popstar" and "Greece" mark Drake's 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10.

With that, he dethrones Madonna, who held the previous record with 38.

The Drake/Khaled collabs already have more than 50 million streams.

Copyright 2020 GCNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

News

In My View 7/29/2020: College football

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Big 12 conference intends to play football on schedule this fall, at least at this point. And the Big 12 commissioner says his league plans to play even if others do not. Whether it happens remains to be seen. No contact practices in football at any level have occurred yet. The virus has hit the baseball world with little contact—whether the Big 12 or the NFL camps can avoid the big numbers remains to be seen which will determine how seasons might unfold this fall if they do at all.

News

A Jackson-based company is looking to fill job openings

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dexter Stamping is holding open interviews on Friday, July 31.

National

Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Latest News

News

MDHHS breaks down contact tracing job position

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State to give health departments $10 million to hire contact tracers.

News

Charlotte Public Schools change start date to Aug. 24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar.

News

Meridian Twp. taking action to clean up old golf course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
People living along the former Walnut Hills course are sick and tired of nothing happening on the property.

National

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: 1 hour ago
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as warrior at Georgia capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.