Court says Judd can sue Weinstein for sexual harassment

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the producer had power over the actor which should make her able to sue under a California sexual harassment law. A lower court judge had thrown out the sexual harassment section of Judd’s suit against Weinstein but left intact the part of the suit that Weinstein defamed Judd. Judd’s lawyer called it a major victory for all victims of sexual harassment in professional relationships. Weinstein’s lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

