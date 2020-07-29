Compact urges Spartans to hold each other accountable

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s less than a month until Michigan State University students move back onto campus.

University leaders want to make sure those students and everyone else on campus follows the safety guidelines included in President Samuel Stanley’s recently released community compact.

“While we believe our Spartans will take that personal responsibility, we understand the importance of also having measures in place to reinforce those expectations,” MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said. “As we’ve heard from many of our state and local experts, simple actions greatly reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

The university compact says students, staff and anyone who steps foot on campus is required to follow those safety requirements, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and using proper hygiene.

“Every communication that we’ve sent out reinforces our expectations as we continue to provide additional measures to protect the health and safety of our Spartans,” Olsen said.

In the next few weeks, staff members will learn how to properly enforce the guidelines and pass those lessons onto students.

“We’ll continue to communicate with our employees on our expectations helping them better address what those expectations are to those around them,” Olsen said.

In addition to holding others accountable it’s important for students to make sure they’re healthy and doing what they can to prevent the spread.

“Always be aware of yourself and your actual well-being,” Olsen said. “Be cognizant of what a normal person feels like for yourself and then if there’s changes in that, make sure you take note of those and talk with a health expert.”

According to the compact, anyone who violates the rules could face probation, removal from a class, suspension or dismissal from the university, depending on the severity of the violation.

Concerns about noncompliance can be made anonymously to the MSU Misconduct Hotline at 800-763-0764 or misconduct.msu.edu.

