Advertisement

Compact urges Spartans to hold each other accountable

Michigan State University wants students and staff to check each other in preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Michigan State University wants students and staff to hold each other accountable for preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Michigan State University wants students and staff to hold each other accountable for preventing the spread of coronavirus.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s less than a month until Michigan State University students move back onto campus.

University leaders want to make sure those students and everyone else on campus follows the safety guidelines included in President Samuel Stanley’s recently released community compact.

“While we believe our Spartans will take that personal responsibility, we understand the importance of also having measures in place to reinforce those expectations,” MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said. “As we’ve heard from many of our state and local experts, simple actions greatly reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

The university compact says students, staff and anyone who steps foot on campus is required to follow those safety requirements, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and using proper hygiene.

“Every communication that we’ve sent out reinforces our expectations as we continue to provide additional measures to protect the health and safety of our Spartans,” Olsen said.

In the next few weeks, staff members will learn how to properly enforce the guidelines and pass those lessons onto students.

“We’ll continue to communicate with our employees on our expectations helping them better address what those expectations are to those around them,” Olsen said.

In addition to holding others accountable it’s important for students to make sure they’re healthy and doing what they can to prevent the spread.

“Always be aware of yourself and your actual well-being,” Olsen said. “Be cognizant of what a normal person feels like for yourself and then if there’s changes in that, make sure you take note of those and talk with a health expert.”

According to the compact, anyone who violates the rules could face probation, removal from a class, suspension or dismissal from the university, depending on the severity of the violation.

Concerns about noncompliance can be made anonymously to the MSU Misconduct Hotline at 800-763-0764 or misconduct.msu.edu.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One Holt food pantry is on a mission to help families

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
One Mid-Michigan community is on a mission to help families who are experiencing food insecurity amid the pandemic.

News

Federal agent surge looms over Detroit

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Justice Department plans on sending nearly 100 agents to cities across the country including Detroit.

News

Benson: Take ballot to clerk or drop box so it’s counted

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Night to be counted.

News

Jackson Public Schools to teach using hybrid learning model

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson Public Schools are gearing up to teach via a hybrid model.

News

Michigan confirms 669 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The number of coronavirus cases rise in Michigan as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services tracks the spread of the virus.

Latest News

News

Fall sports scrimmages canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Football, girls volleyball and boys soccer can still practice.

News

Whitmer signs executive order changing college class size rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Social distancing efforts might be easier under the new order.

News

Secretary of State says voting is safe, secure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One of the measures Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took was providing supplies to precincts to guard against COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: Shots fired near apartments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Bullet casings were found on the ground at the complex.

News

Man accused of impersonating police identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Kevin Allen is being held on a $10,000 bond.