Charlotte Public Schools change start date to Aug. 24

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar.

Instead of students returning to school on Aug. 19, students will now return on Aug. 24.

During the week of Aug. 19, staff will meet.

These changes come in the midst of the pandemic. To further accommodate students, Charlotte Public Schools will give students two learning options throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. They will be able to take advantage of online and in-person classes; keeping in mind the offerings are semester-long commitments.

Parents must make a decision in which learning option they will choose before the Thursday, August 6 deadline.

Charlotte Public Schools is steadily working to address and account for every students’ needs.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.