Advertisement

CATA to provide free rides to voters for Aug. 4 for primary election

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those looking to head out to the polls next week, but are in need of transportation, you’re in luck.

CATA said it will be offering system-wide free rides to the polls. A valid voter registration card will be required upon boarding.

CATA said Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Same-day rides will not be available for these services.

Redi-Ride trips to polling centers should also be booked no later than Aug. 3, CATA said.

Riders must wear a face mask over their nose and mouth and maintain physical distance on CATA buses.

For more information contact CATA at info@cata.org or call 517-349-1000.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan files to pass anti-hair discrimination law

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Crown Act is a law specifically created to prohibit discrimination against hair texture and hairstyle choices. Michigan has filed, but the law has not been enacted yet.

News

Goodrich Quality Theatres announce new safety plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Goodrich Quality Theatres has released a new safety plan after weeks of considering best health practices and National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) recommendations.

News

Kalamazoo Street to close for emergency water main construction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the Lansing Board of Water and Light will close West Kalamazoo Street for emergency water main construction.

News

Exam glitch causes even more anxiety for aspiring lawyers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hundreds of people seeking to become lawyers in Michigan took an online exam Tuesday that had problems with passwords, officials said.

Latest News

News

Pups stolen at gunpoint reunited with owners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The pet owners were held at gunpoint while trying to sell their dog.

News

Lansing Catholic drive-through food drive is Aug. 15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Those who are in need of food can now receive drive-through assistance. Lansing Catholic Central High School is having a distribution drive for people who live in Lansing.

Traffic

Bike path impacted by Consumers project

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city’s public service department said crews are working at the Delhi substation at Jolly Road.

News

East Lansing City Council to select two new candidates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday, the first of four special meetings to fill two vacant seats on the East Lansing City Council.

News

Flag removed from Saint Johns bed and breakfast over Confederate confusion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Nordic Pineapple Inn removes Norwegian flag after dozens of people confuse it for the Confederate flag

News

Whitmer asks Trump, Congress to pass a COVID-19 recover plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor said the state needs money as the state of Michigan is facing a $3 billion shortfall.