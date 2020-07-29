CATA to provide free rides to voters for Aug. 4 for primary election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those looking to head out to the polls next week, but are in need of transportation, you’re in luck.

CATA said it will be offering system-wide free rides to the polls. A valid voter registration card will be required upon boarding.

CATA said Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Same-day rides will not be available for these services.

Redi-Ride trips to polling centers should also be booked no later than Aug. 3, CATA said.

Riders must wear a face mask over their nose and mouth and maintain physical distance on CATA buses.

For more information contact CATA at info@cata.org or call 517-349-1000.

