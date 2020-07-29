Advertisement

BWL closes Ottawa Street until Thursday morning due to water main break

(AP Images)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the Lansing Board of Water and Light will be closing Ottawa Street immediately.

The road is closed from North Washington Square to North Grand Avenue for an emergency repair of a water main break.

The city said the work is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. Thursday and access to local businesses will be maintained.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In My View 7/29/2020: College football

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Big 12 conference intends to play football on schedule this fall, at least at this point. And the Big 12 commissioner says his league plans to play even if others do not. Whether it happens remains to be seen. No contact practices in football at any level have occurred yet. The virus has hit the baseball world with little contact—whether the Big 12 or the NFL camps can avoid the big numbers remains to be seen which will determine how seasons might unfold this fall if they do at all.

News

A Jackson-based company is looking to fill job openings

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dexter Stamping is holding open interviews on Friday, July 31.

Breaking

Gov. Whitmer expected to rollback restrictions for Regions 6 and 8

Updated: 50 minutes ago
According to the SBAM, under the restrictions, indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 or fewer people and indoor service will be prohibited at bars with more than 70% of sales from alcohol.

News

MDHHS breaks down contact tracing job position

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State to give health departments $10 million to hire contact tracers.

News

Charlotte Public Schools change start date to Aug. 24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar.

Latest News

News

Meridian Twp. taking action to clean up old golf course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
People living along the former Walnut Hills course are sick and tired of nothing happening on the property.

News

Closed businesses testify to Michigan lawmakers about reopening safely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Business leaders testify about reopening safely.

News

Barr claims he was unaware of threats to Whitmer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Barr said his responsibility is the federal government.

News

One Holt food pantry is on a mission to help families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One Mid-Michigan community is on a mission to help families who are experiencing food insecurity amid the pandemic.

News

Federal agent surge looms over Detroit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Justice Department plans on sending nearly 100 agents to cities across the country including Detroit.