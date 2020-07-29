BWL closes Ottawa Street until Thursday morning due to water main break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the Lansing Board of Water and Light will be closing Ottawa Street immediately.

The road is closed from North Washington Square to North Grand Avenue for an emergency repair of a water main break.

The city said the work is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. Thursday and access to local businesses will be maintained.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.