Blackhawks Adjusting Fan Routine

The Chicago Blackhawks will no longer allow fans to wear Native American headdresses at team game or events.
The Chicago Blackhawks will no longer allow fans to wear Native American headdresses at team game or events.(Source: AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community. The NHL team says it consulted with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. The Blackhawks will further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement. The team said earlier this month it will continue to use the Blackhawks name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. Washington’s NFL team dropped the name Redskins, and Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team is considering dropping the name Indians.

