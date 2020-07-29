Advertisement

Barr claims he was unaware of threats to Whitmer

A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(NBC15)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr claimed he was not aware of threats made against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by protesters who opposed her stay-at-home orders.

Barr was part of a heated back and forth on Capitol Hill Tuesday with a Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal from Washington state.

The Democrat questioned Barr over the differences between the Trump administration’s response toward protests against police brutality and the protests against coronavirus lockdowns in Michigan.

Some protesters at the lockdown protests carried guns and Confederate flags into the state capitol.

Barr defended himself; he said he has a responsibility for the federal government.

In a CNN interview Wednesday, Jayapal accused Barr of acting like Trump’s personal attorney, and of not working for the people.

“He says that he’s not aware of these things,” Jayapal said in the interview. “But, you know, he’s under oath. I cannot imagine that he was not aware of the protests in Michigan and the fact that the governor of Michigan had people with, you know, guns, and swastikas and Confederate flags, saying that they wanted to behead her. That makes no sense whatsoever. So I think he tells untruths.”

Democrats accused Barr of politicizing the Justice Department, saying his actions benefited Trump and his reelection campaign.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In My View 7/29/2020: College football

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Big 12 conference intends to play football on schedule this fall, at least at this point. And the Big 12 commissioner says his league plans to play even if others do not. Whether it happens remains to be seen. No contact practices in football at any level have occurred yet. The virus has hit the baseball world with little contact—whether the Big 12 or the NFL camps can avoid the big numbers remains to be seen which will determine how seasons might unfold this fall if they do at all.

News

A Jackson-based company is looking to fill job openings

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dexter Stamping is holding open interviews on Friday, July 31.

News

MDHHS breaks down contact tracing job position

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State to give health departments $10 million to hire contact tracers.

News

Charlotte Public Schools change start date to Aug. 24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar.

News

Meridian Twp. taking action to clean up old golf course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
People living along the former Walnut Hills course are sick and tired of nothing happening on the property.

Latest News

News

Closed businesses testify to Michigan lawmakers about reopening safely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Business leaders testify about reopening safely.

News

One Holt food pantry is on a mission to help families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One Mid-Michigan community is on a mission to help families who are experiencing food insecurity amid the pandemic.

News

Federal agent surge looms over Detroit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Justice Department plans on sending nearly 100 agents to cities across the country including Detroit.

News

Benson: Take ballot to clerk or drop box so it’s counted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Night to be counted.

News

Jackson Public Schools to teach using hybrid learning model

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson Public Schools are gearing up to teach via a hybrid model.