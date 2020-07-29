Barr claims he was unaware of threats to Whitmer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr claimed he was not aware of threats made against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by protesters who opposed her stay-at-home orders.

Barr was part of a heated back and forth on Capitol Hill Tuesday with a Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal from Washington state.

The Democrat questioned Barr over the differences between the Trump administration’s response toward protests against police brutality and the protests against coronavirus lockdowns in Michigan.

Some protesters at the lockdown protests carried guns and Confederate flags into the state capitol.

Barr defended himself; he said he has a responsibility for the federal government.

In a CNN interview Wednesday, Jayapal accused Barr of acting like Trump’s personal attorney, and of not working for the people.

“He says that he’s not aware of these things,” Jayapal said in the interview. “But, you know, he’s under oath. I cannot imagine that he was not aware of the protests in Michigan and the fact that the governor of Michigan had people with, you know, guns, and swastikas and Confederate flags, saying that they wanted to behead her. That makes no sense whatsoever. So I think he tells untruths.”

Democrats accused Barr of politicizing the Justice Department, saying his actions benefited Trump and his reelection campaign.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.