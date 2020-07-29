Advertisement

Another Marlins Player Tests Positive

Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
-NEW YORK (AP) - Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the team’s total to 16 players, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person tells The Associated Press that Miami underwent another round of tests yesterday, and only one new player was flagged. Major League Baseball has suspended Miami’s season through Sunday and created a patchwork schedule affecting four other teams while the Marlins deal with their outbreak. Two Miami staff members also have tested positive in recent days.

Two weeks from today Michigan high school football practice is due to begin. I agree with veteran East Lansing coach Bill Feraco—whether football is played or not, criticism will be abundant. Some will say they should not play it’s not safe and risky for the young people especially if not in the class room. Others will say another high school class is being robbed of its sports activities. The division in the ranks is inevitable in my view, there will be no unification on a final decision to play or not play.