Another Marlins Player Tests Positive

-NEW YORK (AP) - Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the team’s total to 16 players, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person tells The Associated Press that Miami underwent another round of tests yesterday, and only one new player was flagged. Major League Baseball has suspended Miami’s season through Sunday and created a patchwork schedule affecting four other teams while the Marlins deal with their outbreak. Two Miami staff members also have tested positive in recent days.