A Jackson-based company is looking to fill job openings
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dexter Stamping is holding open interviews on Friday, July 31. The interviews will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1013 Thorrez Rd., Jackson, MI.
They are looking to fill the following positions:
- Robot Welders
- CNC Programmer/Operator
- Press Operators
- Tool Maker
The company wants employees who have a strong desire to work, reliable transportation, and are dependable.
Dexter Stamping offers competitive wages and benefits package.
For those interested in attending the open interviews, remember to bring a resume and any information needed to fill out a viable job application.
