A Jackson-based company is looking to fill job openings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dexter Stamping is holding open interviews on Friday, July 31. The interviews will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1013 Thorrez Rd., Jackson, MI.

They are looking to fill the following positions:

Robot Welders

CNC Programmer/Operator

Press Operators

Tool Maker

The company wants employees who have a strong desire to work, reliable transportation, and are dependable.

Dexter Stamping offers competitive wages and benefits package.

For those interested in attending the open interviews, remember to bring a resume and any information needed to fill out a viable job application.

