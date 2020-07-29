3D vs digital mammograms

(WILX/NBC) - A new study suggests not all women reap the benefits of 3D mammograms.

Researchers from the University of Washington analyzed data from more than 1.5 million breast exams. They found for most women, 3D mammography was better for detecting cancer and reducing call backs than digital mammography.

For the 10 percent of women with extremely dense breasts 3D mammograms were no more effective.

