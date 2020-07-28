Advertisement

US officials say Russia is spreading virus disinformation

Source: MGN -- U.S. Officials disclosed for the first time the identity of two individuals they believe are responsible for promoting disinformation on varied topics.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs. That’s according to U.S. government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Officials disclosed for the first time the identity of two individuals who they say have held senior roles in the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU, in addition to leadership positions in a Russia-registered news agency that the U.S. government has now identified as being responsible for promoting disinformation on varied topics.

