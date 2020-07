LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcycle and an SUV collided at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Loa Street Tuesday.

South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed in both directions between Dunlap Street and Southland Avenue.

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene at 3 p.m. The crash is under investigation.

