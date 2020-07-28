Advertisement

Spring Arbor announces reopening plan

(WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - – Spring Arbor University announced its plans to reopen classes for in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

According to a university news release, classes will be adjusted to accommodate social distancing. Longer classes will be shortened and homework will be assigned and submitted online.

All students will be tested either before or when they arrive on campus.

Dorm occupancy levels and cleaning techniques have also been altered in response to COVID-19.

Guests will not be allowed on campus or in residence halls.

For more information on SAU’s response to the pandemic, go to www.arbor.edu/coronavirus.

