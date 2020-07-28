Advertisement

Sparrow Ionia Hospital to hold COVID-19 testing tomorrow

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Ionia Hospital and the Ionia County Health Department are coming together to offer COVID-19 nasal swab testing at a special one-day event in Lake Odessa Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 741 Washington Blvd., attendees can come for testing. Attendees are asked to use the north parking lot off Washington Boulevard.

A nasal swab test will determine whether or not a person has an active COVID-19 infection at the time the sample is collected.

The test will then be reviewed at Sparrow Laboratories. Nearly 100 people were swabbed at a similar event held recently in Belding.

People can attend without having a doctor’s order in advance. No money will be collected onsite. For those with medical insurance, Sparrow will bill them.

“Sparrow Ionia Hospital has been working collaboratively with the Ionia County Health Department to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Sparrow Ionia President Linda Reetz said.

“One of the most effective ways to contain any epidemic is widespread testing,” Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen said.

For more information, contact the ICHD at 616-527-5341.

