MSU Basketball Lands Another Five Star Recruit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo Tuesday received a verbal commitment from the third five star rated played he has recruited this summer. Ontario, Canada’s Enoch Boakye (prounounced Bachie), announced on CBS Sports he would join the Spartans’ program. Boakye is a 6-10 center and is listed for the class of 2022 but he could reclassify and join next year’s class if he so desires. Boakye said he was impressed Izzo flew to Canada for the first time in 20 years to recruit him.

