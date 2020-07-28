Advertisement

MSU Basketball Lands Another Five Star Recruit

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 29: Alvin Ellis III #3 and Marvin Clark Jr. #0 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate defeating the Louisville Cardinals 76 to 70 in overtime of the East Regional Final of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Carrier Dome on March 29, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 29: Alvin Ellis III #3 and Marvin Clark Jr. #0 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate defeating the Louisville Cardinals 76 to 70 in overtime of the East Regional Final of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Carrier Dome on March 29, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo Tuesday received a verbal commitment from the third five star rated played he has recruited this summer. Ontario, Canada’s Enoch Boakye (prounounced Bachie), announced on CBS Sports he would join the Spartans’ program. Boakye is a 6-10 center and is listed for the class of 2022 but he could reclassify and join next year’s class if he so desires. Boakye said he was impressed Izzo flew to Canada for the first time in 20 years to recruit him.

