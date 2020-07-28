Advertisement

MSU alumni program to be moved online

Some students at Michigan State University say they're on board with moves the school is taking to keep the coronavirus away from campus. (Source: WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University programs are looking a little different this year.

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 2, the alumni university program will be completely online.

The program usually brings alumni back to East Lansing. With the pandemic, the alumni office had to find safer ways to celebrate the campus.

Any person can attend the virtual Alumni University. Registration is now open and will close on Sept. 2.

There are more than 250 participants from 28 states.

