MSU alumni program to be moved online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University programs are looking a little different this year.

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 2, the alumni university program will be completely online.

The program usually brings alumni back to East Lansing. With the pandemic, the alumni office had to find safer ways to celebrate the campus.

Any person can attend the virtual Alumni University. Registration is now open and will close on Sept. 2.

There are more than 250 participants from 28 states.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.