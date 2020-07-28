Advertisement

Michigan drivers refunded $95M in premiums due to virus

(WDTV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan motorists are being refunded nearly $95 million in car insurance premiums due to a drop in driving and crash claims during the coronavirus pandemic, regulators said Monday.

The amount paid back varies by insurer. It typically was 15% to 20% for April, May and June, said Laura Hall, spokeswoman for the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Director Anita Fox in late May and early July issued orders requiring insurers to file a plan to issue refunds, credits or premium waivers to their customers, or to explain why such a modification was not warranted.

“Consumers and businesses should not be required to pay insurance premiums that do not reflect the changes they have made to day-to-day activities during the pandemic,” she said in a statement.

The state also announced savings of $118,000 on workers’ compensation policies and at least $1.6 million on other types of property and casualty insurance amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Insurers were required to disclose to regulators a plan to inform customers of the refunds or credits. The state urged consumers with questions about their refunds or rate adjustments to contact their agent or insurance company.

State Farm plans to reduce statewide average rates by 12.7%, effective Sept. 7. Allstate told regulators it would make 15% payback payments to be applied to people’s next bill.

