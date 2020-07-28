Advertisement

Mason Public School Board discusses fall class options

(WKYT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting this evening to discuss plans about returning the school in the fall.

The board is considering all options including in-person and online learning.

During the meeting, several parents and teachers voiced their concerns about the future of the district including class sizes and how working parents will be impacted.

“It is important that we look ahead now and develop plans that address the needs of all students while continuing to provide quality programming,” said Mason Public Schools Superintendent, Ronald Drzewicki, Ed.S. “We have our work cut out for us as we address many things like guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Education, special education, internet connectivity and availability, working families and more. We are confident we will find a solution that works for everyone.”

The final plan may include all in-person instruction, all online instruction, or some form of blended instruction.

The board hopes to make a final decision on how to proceed soon.

