Man arrested for pretending to be police officer

DELTA TWP, Mich. (WILX) -

It was a busy Monday for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, as they say they arrested a man for impersonating a police officer, and the suspect tried to escape custody twice.

Authorities say they received numerous reports of a man going into businesses near Saginaw and Canal in Delta Township making odd statements Monday. On a couple occasions the man referred to himself as a police officer even showed a fake badge.

Around 4:30 p.m. a deputy spotted the man near Horrocks and the suspect ran off. However, the deputy quickly caught up to the man and took him into custody. From there they discovered he was also wanted on charges from another local jurisdiction.

Police believe the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. At the hospital during treatment, the suspect again attempted to escape but did not get far before deputies apprehended him one cagain.

As of Tuesday morning the suspect is being held at the Eaton County Jail awaiting formal charges from the prosecutor.

