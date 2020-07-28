Lansing looks at social drinking zones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Council met virtually Monday night to discuss a plan to create “Social District Areas” to allow for social distancing at area bars and restaurants in parts of downtown Lansing.

Council President Peter Spadafore said the social districts would require an ordinance change and that it’s unlikely to happen this summer.

In the proposed resolution, the districts would allow common areas outside of places like bars, breweries and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to be enjoyed in three designated districts Michigan Ave., Stadium and Washington Square district.

A similar idea has already been put into place in East Lansing. They city opened their outdoor dining experience zone back in June on Albert Avenu. The area is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and there is a two-hour time limit to dine. The outdoor seating is set to last through the summer and will end no later than August 15.

The resolution would help local establishments get more business and bring people downtown to have a dining experience and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, due to the ordinance change, this may not happen until next year.

The resolution for social districts in Lansing now sits with the committee of the whole.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.