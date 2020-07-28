Lansing Catholic drive-through food drive is Aug. 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are in need of food can now receive drive-through assistance.

Lansing Catholic Central High School, 501 Marshall St., is having a distribution drive for people who live in Lansing.

They can pick up food without ever leaving their cars. In fact, the food will be placed in the trunks or hatchbacks of cars. Those who register must bring proof of residence; it can be a government issued ID or mail with an address.

The event is scheduled for August 15. Vehicles can line up at 7 a.m.

Food distribution will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m.

The food drive officials are asking those who may have COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

They are welcoming all residents who are in need of food amid the pandemic. Those who meet this specific criteria can include: families, individuals experiencing job loss, senior citizens on fixed incomes, and Lansing residents.

For more information, call 517-908-3680.

