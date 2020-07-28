Kalamazoo Street to close for emergency water main construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you travel along Kalamazoo Street, you might need to find an alternative route.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the Lansing Board of Water and Light will close West Kalamazoo Street for emergency water main construction.

West Kalamazoo Street will be closed from Walnut Street to Townsend Street.

The project is set to begin Wednesday, July 29. The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the work is expected to be complete within a month of starting.

The following detours will be posted:

Eastbound Detour:

North on Walnut St.

East on Washtenaw St.

South on Townsend St.

Westbound Detour:

South on Townsend St.

West on Lenawee St.

North on Walnut St.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.