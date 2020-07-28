In My View 7/27/2020: High school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two weeks from today Michigan high school football practice is due to begin. I agree with veteran East Lansing coach Bill Feraco—whether football is played or not, criticism will be abundant. Some will say they should not play it’s not safe and risky for the young people especially if not in the class room. Others will say another high school class is being robbed of its sports activities. The division in the ranks is inevitable in my view, there will be no unification on a final decision to play or not play.

