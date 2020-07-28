Advertisement

Henry Ford hospital looking for vaccine volunteers

.(WCJB Staff)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WILX) - A hospital system in Southeast Michigan is looking for up to 5,000 volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine study.

Henry Ford Health System is working with the National Institutes of Health and the drug company Moderna, which want 30,000 people in the U.S. with assistance from health care providers.

Volunteers don’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version. After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus is spreading unchecked.

