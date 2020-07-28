Health officials confirm new coronavirus cases and deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan have been rising for the last several weeks and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed new findings.

Michigan has a total of 78,507 cases and 6,154 deaths as of Tuesday.

This has caused concern among government officials. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pushed for the usage of citizens wearing masks to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

The totals of cases in area counties are:

Ingham County reports 1,369 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 613 cases and 32 deaths.

Eaton County reports 350 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 315 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 276 cases and 27 deaths.

This statistic will be updated weekly. The MDHSS updates can be found here.

