Gov. Whitmer to hold COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, providing an update on the state’s continued response to COVID-19.

As of Monday, July 27, state health officials reported 488 additional cases of COVID-19 with five deaths.

Three workers at Lansing-area GM plants have also tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the employees work at the Lansing Grand River plant. The third employee works at the Lansing Delta Township plant.

All three have confirmed that they were exposed outside of the workplace. As previously reported, GM spokesman Erin Davis confirmed an employee was exposed to coronavirus outside the plant.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to reopen their plants on May 11, given that the necessary protocol and steps would be taken to keep workers safe. Those steps include temperature checks, a daily screening before employees can enter the building and a questionnaire regarding COVID-19 symptoms and exposure to people who’ve been infected.

The majority of Michigan is still in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

The governor is set to speak at 2 p.m.

