Goodrich Quality Theatres announce new safety plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Goodrich Quality Theatres has released a new safety plan after weeks of considering best health practices and National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) recommendations. It is the following:

They will have signs in front of their facilities helping guests know their specific requirements. There will be capacity restrictions, a minimum three seat spacing mandate, social distancing decals, and sanitizing machines.

The crew members will sanitize the auditoriums in between movie times. They will wear masks at all times. There will be also be the taking of temperatures and a frequent wellness check.

For guests, there will be masks available in common areas such as lobby, hallways, and concession areas.

Guests will need to come to the concession counter for refills and retrieve a new drink cup or tub for popcorn to avoid re-use of those items.

