Advertisement

Goodrich Quality Theatres announce new safety plan

(WHSV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Goodrich Quality Theatres has released a new safety plan after weeks of considering best health practices and National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) recommendations. It is the following:

They will have signs in front of their facilities helping guests know their specific requirements. There will be capacity restrictions, a minimum three seat spacing mandate, social distancing decals, and sanitizing machines.

The crew members will sanitize the auditoriums in between movie times. They will wear masks at all times. There will be also be the taking of temperatures and a frequent wellness check.

For guests, there will be masks available in common areas such as lobby, hallways, and concession areas.

Guests will need to come to the concession counter for refills and retrieve a new drink cup or tub for popcorn to avoid re-use of those items.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kalamazoo Street to close for emergency water main construction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the Lansing Board of Water and Light will close West Kalamazoo Street for emergency water main construction.

News

Exam glitch causes even more anxiety for aspiring lawyers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hundreds of people seeking to become lawyers in Michigan took an online exam Tuesday that had problems with passwords, officials said.

News

Pups stolen at gunpoint reunited with owners

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The pet owners were held at gunpoint while trying to sell their dog.

News

Lansing Catholic drive-through food drive is Aug. 15

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Those who are in need of food can now receive drive-through assistance. Lansing Catholic Central High School is having a distribution drive for people who live in Lansing.

Latest News

Traffic

Bike path impacted by Consumers project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city’s public service department said crews are working at the Delhi substation at Jolly Road.

News

East Lansing City Council to select two new candidates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday, the first of four special meetings to fill two vacant seats on the East Lansing City Council.

News

Flag removed from Saint Johns bed and breakfast over Confederate confusion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Nordic Pineapple Inn removes Norwegian flag after dozens of people confuse it for the Confederate flag

News

Whitmer asks Trump, Congress to pass a COVID-19 recover plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor said the state needs money as the state of Michigan is facing a $3 billion shortfall.

News

MSU alumni program to be moved online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State University alumni programs are looking a little different this year.

News

Henry Ford hospital looking for vaccine volunteers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
There will be two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo.