East Lansing City Council to select two new candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, the first of four special meetings will be held to fill two vacant seats on the East Lansing City Council.

About 22 eligible candidates submitted their applications. The council will now select candidates to interview in Wednesday’s meetings.

There will be public interview sessions Thursday and Friday. The council will make a final decision on council member appointments Saturday.

All of these members will be residents of and registered to vote in East Lansing. They will also have to be able to participate in online televised public interviews.

The East Lansing City Clerk’s office is located at 410 Abbot Road, East Lansing.

