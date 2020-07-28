Advertisement

East Lansing City Council to select two new candidates

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, the first of four special meetings will be held to fill two vacant seats on the East Lansing City Council.

About 22 eligible candidates submitted their applications. The council will now select candidates to interview in Wednesday’s meetings.

There will be public interview sessions Thursday and Friday. The council will make a final decision on council member appointments Saturday.

All of these members will be residents of and registered to vote in East Lansing. They will also have to be able to participate in online televised public interviews.

For more information on the city of East Lansing, click here.

The East Lansing City Clerk’s office is located at 410 Abbot Road, East Lansing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Exam glitch causes even more anxiety for aspiring lawyers

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hundreds of people seeking to become lawyers in Michigan took an online exam Tuesday that had problems with passwords, officials said.

News

Pups stolen at gunpoint reunited with owners

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The pet owners were held at gunpoint while trying to sell their dog.

News

Lansing Catholic drive-through food drive is Aug. 15

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Those who are in need of food can now receive drive-through assistance. Lansing Catholic Central High School is having a distribution drive for people who live in Lansing.

Traffic

Bike path impacted by Consumers project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city’s public service department said crews are working at the Delhi substation at Jolly Road.

Latest News

News

Flag removed from Saint Johns bed and breakfast over Confederate confusion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Nordic Pineapple Inn removes Norwegian flag after dozens of people confuse it for the Confederate flag

News

Whitmer asks Trump, Congress to pass a COVID-19 recover plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor said the state needs money as the state of Michigan is facing a $3 billion shortfall.

News

MSU alumni program to be moved online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State University alumni programs are looking a little different this year.

News

Henry Ford hospital looking for vaccine volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
There will be two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo.

News

Health officials confirm new coronavirus cases and deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The coronavirus numbers of cases in Michigan have been rising these last several weeks. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirms new findings.

News

Sparrow Ionia Hospital to hold COVID-19 testing tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Sparrow Ionia Hospital and the Ionia County Health Department are coming together to offer COVID-19 nasal swab testing at a special one-day event in Lake Odessa on Wednesday, July 29.