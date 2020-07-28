Advertisement

Delta tops pandemic response rankings

Alaska, Jetblue, American, and Southwest rounded out the top five.
According to "The Points Guy"... Delta ranked number one for the best response to the pandemic.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -New rankings for U.S. air carriers’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to “The Points Guy”... Delta ranked number one for the best response to the pandemic. Its impressive cleaning procedures, safety protocols and ticket/loyalty flexibility were big factors. The travel experts based the rankings on the most-aggressive policies to protect flyers and frequent flyer programs and which airlines have the most-generous cancellation and refund policies. Alaska, Jetblue, American, and Southwest rounded out the top five.

