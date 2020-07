LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has signed his contract with the NFL Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, was the first pick in the NFL draft last spring. It’s a four year deal for $36.1 million dollars, all guaranteed and $23 million of it is deliverable in a signing bonus. There is also an option for a fifth year.

