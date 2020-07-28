Advertisement

Boat sales soar amidst pandemic

Marinas and boat repair shops are swamped by the wave of interest.
Large numbers of people looking to escape the coronavirus are finding solace on the open water.
Large numbers of people looking to escape the coronavirus are finding solace on the open water.(KY3)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Large numbers of people looking to escape the coronavirus are finding solace on the open water. And that’s good news for the boat industry. The Marine Retailers Association of America says a recent survey shows more than 70% of boat dealers are either completely out of boats, or have low inventory. From Maine to California, boat dealers are reporting unprecedented sales that began in the spring in warm-weather states before picking up steam in other parts of the country, like Maine and Minnesota. Marinas and boat repair shops are swamped by the wave of interest.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer

Delta tops pandemic response rankings

Updated: 1 hour ago
New rankings for U.S. air carriers' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Man arrested for pretending to be police officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
Eaton County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man Monday for impersonating a police officer.

News

Poll: Mask-wearing divides remain even as coronavirus cases spike

Updated: 4 hours ago
The poll finds that 68 percent of U.S. adults say they wear a protective mask “every time” they leave home and may be in contact with others, but partisan and racial differences persist.

News

Mason Public School Board discusses fall class options

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The board is considering all options including in-person and online learning.

Latest News

News

Michigan drivers refunded $95M in premiums due to virus

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan motorists are being refunded nearly $95 million in car insurance premiums due to a drop in driving and crash claims during the coronavirus pandemic, regulators said Monday.

News

Lansing looks at social drinking zones

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Council President Peter Spadafore said the social districts would require an ordinance change and that it’s unlikely to happen this summer.

News

Gov. Whitmer to hold COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Gov. Whitmer is set to speak at 2 p.m.

News

Lansing to hold abandoned vehicle sale

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
You can drop off a sealed bid from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at City Hall.

News

Mr. Taco vandal due back in court

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A 49-year old Lansing man accused of vandalizing a South Lansing restaurant is due back in court on Tuesday.

News

Three GM workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Three employees at Lansing-area General Motors plants have tested positive for the coronavirus.