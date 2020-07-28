Boat sales soar amidst pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Large numbers of people looking to escape the coronavirus are finding solace on the open water. And that’s good news for the boat industry. The Marine Retailers Association of America says a recent survey shows more than 70% of boat dealers are either completely out of boats, or have low inventory. From Maine to California, boat dealers are reporting unprecedented sales that began in the spring in warm-weather states before picking up steam in other parts of the country, like Maine and Minnesota. Marinas and boat repair shops are swamped by the wave of interest.

